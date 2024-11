New Jersey Uber Eats driver finds marijuana in burrito meal

LINDENWOLD, N.J. (WPVI) -- A burrito in South Jersey came with an illegal extra topping.

An Uber Eats driver in Lindenwold, New Jersey, called the police when he noticed a very strong smell of marijuana rising from the bag.

An officer unwrapped the foil to find the drugs, a bottle of water and a box of soup.

The Washington Township Police Department joked that if you know anything about this "high-flying delivery" to call detectives.