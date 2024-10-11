Uber Eats driver shot after argument with customer inside Philadelphia Pizza Hut: police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police say an Uber Eats driver was shot after an argument inside a Pizza Hut store in Tioga Nicetown.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday at the store on North Broad Street, near Allegheny Avenue.

Police say the driver was picking up an order when he got into a disagreement with a customer.

The two fought and it spilled out onto the sidewalk, ending with the driver being shot twice in the legs.

The suspect fled the scene.

The driver then got into his car and tried to flag down an ambulance for help but was told to drive to nearby Temple Hospital, which was two blocks away.

He is in stable condition.

Police are checking store surveillance cameras.