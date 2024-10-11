WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Uber Eats driver shot after argument with customer inside Philadelphia Pizza Hut: police

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Friday, October 11, 2024 12:59PM
Uber Eats driver shot after argument inside Philadelphia Pizza Hut
Police say an Uber Eats driver was shot after an argument inside a Pizza Hut store in Philadelphia's Tioga-Nicetown section.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police say an Uber Eats driver was shot after an argument inside a Pizza Hut store in Tioga Nicetown.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday at the store on North Broad Street, near Allegheny Avenue.

Police say the driver was picking up an order when he got into a disagreement with a customer.

The two fought and it spilled out onto the sidewalk, ending with the driver being shot twice in the legs.

The suspect fled the scene.

The driver then got into his car and tried to flag down an ambulance for help but was told to drive to nearby Temple Hospital, which was two blocks away.

He is in stable condition.

Police are checking store surveillance cameras.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW