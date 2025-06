Woman sought for stealing over $2K worth of Ulta merchandise in Bucks County

Police say the woman stole more than $2,000 worth of merchandise back in April.

Police say the woman stole more than $2,000 worth of merchandise back in April.

Police say the woman stole more than $2,000 worth of merchandise back in April.

Police say the woman stole more than $2,000 worth of merchandise back in April.

NEWTOWN TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Bucks County are seeking help in finding a woman accused of robbing an Ulta store.

Newtown Township Police released surveillance images of the suspect.

They say the woman stole more than $2,000 worth of merchandise back in April.

It happened at the store in the 2900 block of South Eagle Road.

Police say she hid the stolen items in her hoodie when she left the store.

If you recognize the suspect, you are asked to call police.