The medical examiner stated that the girl's death was consistent with her having been locked in a room for more than three days.

Uncle surrenders to police after young girl dies amid extreme heat in Berks County

READING, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A man turned himself into police in Reading, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday after a young child died back in May.

This comes after the child's grandparents were arrested on Monday in connection with her death.

Authorities were called to a home on the 1200 block of Schuylkill Avenue back on May 28 for reports of a 6-year-old girl in cardiac arrest.

At the scene, police say the girl appeared to have been dead for some time.

Investigators say she was in the care of her grandmother, grandfather, and uncle.

Her grandparents, 44-year-old Jazmine Rodriguez and 46-year-old Manuel Rodriguez Sr., were arrested on Monday as a result of the investigation.

Manuel Rodriguez Sr. (left), Jazmine Rodriguez (right)

According to a medical examiner, the child died due to dehydration and prolonged exposure to the heat due to child neglect.

Authorities say the girl had been left in a soiled diaper for several days before her death, leading to severe rashes.

They also found that the lack of air circulation and the temperature of the room where the girl was sleeping may have hit 100 degrees with 90% humidity.

20-year-old Manuel Rodriguez Jr.

The victim's uncle, 20-year-old Manuel Rodriguez Jr., surrendered to Berks County detectives Monday while accompanied by his attorney.

He has since been charged with homicide, endangering the welfare of children, conspiracy, and other related offenses.