Underground fire causes blackout in Philadelphia's University City section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An underground fire is causing a blackout in Philadelphia's University City section Tuesday morning.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. in the 3100 block of Market Street.

The fire caused a manhole cover to explode, cutting power for two blocks, according to officials.

30th Street Station is also impacted. Officials there told Action News they are operating on a backup generator and that trains are running.

Crews have arrived on the scene and are assessing the problem.

Some lanes of traffic are blocked on Market St.

There have been no reports of injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated.