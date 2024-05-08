"Little Women" runs Thursday, May 9th through Sunday, May 12th at the Playhouse on Rodney Square in Wilmington.

University of the Arts student making touring company debut in 'Little Women' Broadway musical

The Louisa May Alcott classic comes to life on stage,adding song and dance to the timeless adventures of the March sisters - Jo, Meg, Beth and Amy.

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- The Broadway musical 'Little Women' is debuting in Wilmington, Delaware on Thursday.

One of the cast members is a local college student who is making her touring company debut.

"I think it's a really timeless story," says Samantha Belding. "At the heart of it, it's a story of young women discovering who they are and supporting each other as they grow up."

Belding is junior at University of the Arts, but jumped at the opportunity to join a touring company.

"It's really exciting," she says. "It's been hectic and insane. I've seen so much of the country that I've never traveled to before, over 30 cities. It's been a really exciting adventure."

The 20-year-old is a female swing in this show, which means she's learned every part.

"At any given moment, we should be prepared to step in for any of the four March sisters, and other tracks as well," says Belding, who knows all of the material for the eight female characters in the show. "That's the goal!"

Belding will wrap up the tour in time to return to University of the Arts for her senior year.

"I miss being in Philly, and I miss my classes," Belding says. "I'm looking forward to coming back in the fall. I really love University of the Arts. It's my dream school. I've never been happier. I've been learning a lot from all of my professors. And now, I'm learning a lot from my peers and my cast. I'm very excited to go back for my senior year."

For tickets and more information, visit WilmingtonTheater.com.