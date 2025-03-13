Penn appoints J. Larry Jameson as 10th president, extending term through June 2027

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- University of Pennsylvania named J. Larry Jameson as the school's 10th president on Thursday.

Jameson has been serving as Penn's interim president after the university's former president, Liz Magill, resigned in December 2023 after a firestorm over House testimony on antisemitism, genocide.

J. Larry Jameson

The board of trustees unanimously voted to extend Jameson's term through June 2027, the university announced.

"The challenges facing higher education today are among the most significant ever encountered by American universities. Given Penn's complexity, size, location, and visibility, these issues have profound implications for our community," said Ramanan Raghavendran, Chair of the Board of Trustees. "In such a moment, there is nothing more important than leadership."

"I am profoundly honored by this vote of confidence from our Board of Trustees. I look forward to continuing the vital work of our faculty, staff, students, alumni, and community members to uphold Penn's mission of utilizing knowledge for the greater good. I am confident that our University's future is bright as we prioritize our core values of excellence, freedom of inquiry and expression, and respect. I am deeply committed to this extraordinary institution, and it is an honor to serve as Penn's President," Jameson said while accepting the appointment.

Before serving as interim president, Jameson was the executive vice president of the university's health system, as well as dean of the Raymond and Ruth Perelman School of Medicine since July 1, 2011.

