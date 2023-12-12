University of Pennsylvania names interim president after weekend resignation of Liz Magill

WATCH LIVE

Dr. J. Larry Jameson currently leads the two entities that make up Penn Medicine.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Tuesday, December 12, 2023 7:29PM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The University of Pennsylvania has named an interim president after the weekend resignation of Liz Magill.

J. Larry Jameson, M.D., Ph.D., the executive vice president of the University of Pennsylvania for the Health System and dean of the Perelman School of Medicine, will hold the position until a permanent president is named.

J. Larry Jameson (Source: med.upenn.edu)

The 71-year-old has held those positions, which collectively make up Penn Medicine, since July 1, 2011, according to his biography on UPenn.edu.

His appointment was approved at an executive meeting of Penn's Board of Trustees on Tuesday afternoon.

Magill's departure was announced Saturday amid pressure from donors and criticism over testimony at a congressional hearing where she was unable to say under repeated questioning that calls on campus for the genocide of Jews would violate the school's conduct policy.

Penn president Liz Magill, Board Chair Scott Bok resign amid firestorm over House testimony

The Ivy League school's board of trustees, Scott Bok - who supported Magill - also resigned immediately during a trustees meeting Saturday evening.

