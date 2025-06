Man facing charges in PA, NJ for allegedly using a tow truck to steal vehicles

An Upper Darby man accused of using a tow truck to steal vehicles is facing charges in two states.

An Upper Darby man accused of using a tow truck to steal vehicles is facing charges in two states.

An Upper Darby man accused of using a tow truck to steal vehicles is facing charges in two states.

An Upper Darby man accused of using a tow truck to steal vehicles is facing charges in two states.

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (WPVI) -- An Upper Darby man accused of using a tow truck to steal vehicles is facing charges in two states.

Trenton Police worked with Philadelphia Police to identify the suspect as 33-year-old Muhammad Khursheed.

An Upper Darby man accused of using a tow truck to steal vehicles is facing charges in two states.

Trenton Police say six stolen vehicles found at a junkyard in Wrightstown have been returned to their owners.

Khursheed is also facing charges in Philadelphia, where police recovered 14 stolen vehicles at another junkyard.