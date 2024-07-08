Protest held outside court hearing for woman accused of posting videos of her torturing animals

MEDIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Animal rights activists protested outside the court hearing on Monday for an Upper Darby woman accused of torturing animals and posting the videos on social media.

The hearing and protest was held in Media, Delaware County.

In one video, Monsee is seen with a chicken.

"During the video, she is soliciting more likes and more viewers. And once she gets to the point where she is satisfied with the number of viewers, she then proceeds -- over the course of 10 minutes -- to harm and ultimately kill that chicken," Upper Darby Police Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt told Action News following Monsee's arrest.

In the other videos, the suspect is seen doing the same thing to a pigeon, a rabbit, and several frogs.

Bernhardt says the investigation started with an email tip from the animal rights group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA).

Authorities arrested Monsee back in January and say she admitted to the abuse.

She has been charged with four felony counts of aggravated cruelty to animals.

A group called "Revolution Philadelphia" is pushing for the suspect to get the maximum sentence.