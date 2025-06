2 teens hospitalized following police chase that ended in crash in Cobbs Creek

2 teens hospitalized following police chase that ended in crash in Cobbs Creek

2 teens hospitalized following police chase that ended in crash in Cobbs Creek

2 teens hospitalized following police chase that ended in crash in Cobbs Creek

2 teens hospitalized following police chase that ended in crash in Cobbs Creek

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two teenagers are in the hospital after leading police on a chase that ended in a rollover crash in Philadelphia.

Upper Darby Police were in pursuit of a stolen Honda SUV just before 4 a.m. Sunday.

Police say the SUV lost control at Baltimore Avenue and Edgewood Street in Cobbs Creek.

It crashed into several parked cars, and flipped on its side, knocking down SEPTA trolley wires.

The condition of the teenagers inside the SUV isn't yet known.