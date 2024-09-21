Upper Darby school leader will propose weapons detection system

UPPER DARBY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Upper Darby School District superintendent is taking steps to protect students and staff from gun violence with the proposal of a weapons detection system.

"It's unfortunate we're having these conversations, but here in the school district, we're going to review the best safety measures that we can and hope we make the right decision to keep our kids safe," said Superintendent Dr. Daniel McGarry.

McGarry believes this is one solution - installing a weapons detection system by Evolv Technology in the middle and high schools. About 4,400 students are in the high school and nearly 3,000 are in the middle schools. He proposed the idea in 2018 and 2022, but it was denied. This time around, he said school board members want him to present it at a committee meeting on Tuesday.

"This is not a metal detector. It's different," said McGarry. "It's not really looking just for metal; it has artificial intelligence - looking for the shape and what looks like a weapon."

Evolv said the technology is used at schools, stadiums, hospitals and other venues worldwide.

The company also shows it can screen up to 1,000 students in 15 minutes for a dual-lane system.

"Am I worried about safety and security? Sure," said McGarry. "Every single day we get an alert. I think it's probably been, knock on wood, the first time in a 24-hour span, we have not had something that we're investigating."

However, there were two incidents involving weapons in September.

Dr. McGarry said one student, suspected of being under the influence, had a loaded handgun while another student was found with an AR-style magazine.

"Anything to help improve the safety and security of our students is very well needed," said Nicole Dahmani from Drexel Hill. "They've had incidents since the first day of school, and quite frankly, I think all parents and even the students are tired of it, and they want to be safe in their environment."

Parents attending the high school football game Friday night are pushing for the system as well as more than 1,000 parents who signed an online petition.

"School shootings are just a regular unfortunate part of life in this country," said Krystal Andricks from Clifton Heights. "So anything we can do to mitigate that risk, I'm absolutely for."

However, in the past, some parents had concerns.

"It would almost make it feel like a prison-like environment, almost like they're criminalizing the children," Andricks said as she shared other parents' views. "I feel even if some students do feel marginalized that overall it's better that we do get some sort of weapons detection just keeping safety as the priority."

McGarry hopes everyone at the meeting discusses what's needed now and in the future rather than bringing up previous conversations.

"Relitigating and pointing the finger I think makes it a more cumbersome meeting and takes away from the goal, which is the safety and security of the kids. I think everybody wants the best for the kid and the community, and I think that has to be the focus of the conversation."

McGarry will present the weapons detection system to the school board and community on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the school district building.

Then, the board members will vote on the proposal.

We reached out to the board president for comment, but haven't heard back yet.