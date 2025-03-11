Hateful vandalism discovered at elementary school in Montgomery County

UPPER MORELAND, Pa. (WPVI) -- The discovery of hateful vandalism has shocked a Montgomery County school community.

It happened at both the Upper Moreland Elementary and Middle School properties.

Police say the vandalism was first spotted over the weekend in the back of the school and playground areas.

"You're telling me an elementary school has vandalism? I could see that in the high school, I can see that in the middle school, but these are little kids," said Tiffany Benkert.

Upper Moreland police say the graffiti included swastikas and vulgar words and drawings.

According to police, the suspects drove to the school property on Saturday, March 8, around 11:50 p.m.

Police say school surveillance cameras captured the two suspects in a red sedan who left the parking lot at 12:10 a.m.

Parents tell Action News this incident has sparked difficult conversations with their children.

"We teach my son that we're all equal, all part of this together, and we should respect and love each other. To have that conversation is challenging, difficult and shouldn't be something anybody is faced with," said Caitlin Santos.

Superintendent Dr. Sue Elliot issued a statement Monday afternoon saying, "The Upper Moreland School District is cooperating fully with the Upper Moreland Police Department's investigation of the vandalism at the Upper Moreland Elementary School. The District encourages any resident or individual with information related to the investigation to contact the Upper Moreland Police Department."

Some parents, like Ashley Grasty, say they still have questions.

"I was shocked and kind of caught off guard," said Grasty. "Like, is it safe here? Was it kids that did it? Why would they think it was OK to come to a school and do it?"

The school district reassured parents that those responsible would be held accountable.

"Hoping that we'll never see anything like that again," said Santos.

If you can identify the vehicle or the suspected vandals that were in it, email Detective Davido at mdavido@uppermoreland.org or call 215-657-4700.