'Urban Youth Kings & Queens Inc.' mentor children through after-school programs

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Urban Youth Kings & Queens Inc. is a nonprofit started by Haneef Hill to share the upbringing he had with others.
He was raised in after-school athletics, keeping him in structured activities growing up.
"For me, as a young child, kept me off the streets, and I always really had a purpose," said Hill.
Their basic after-school programs are held at 3 schools in Philly, as well as sporting programs across the city.
"I really had a passion for giving back to the community. And so I wanted to create my own opportunity where I can serve children throughout the city of Philadelphia," said Hill.
" Having after-school sports gives children something to look forward to...every day before and after school. And also, it provides opportunities for children to find a passion," he continued.
All of these are meant to provide mentors to kids during their after-school hours, increase friendship in a safe space, and get them active.
