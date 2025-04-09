'Urban Youth Kings & Queens Inc.' mentor children through after-school programs

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Urban Youth Kings & Queens Inc. is a nonprofit started by Haneef Hill to share the upbringing he had with others.

He was raised in after-school athletics, keeping him in structured activities growing up.

"For me, as a young child, kept me off the streets, and I always really had a purpose," said Hill.

Their basic after-school programs are held at 3 schools in Philly, as well as sporting programs across the city.

"I really had a passion for giving back to the community. And so I wanted to create my own opportunity where I can serve children throughout the city of Philadelphia," said Hill.

" Having after-school sports gives children something to look forward to...every day before and after school. And also, it provides opportunities for children to find a passion," he continued.

All of these are meant to provide mentors to kids during their after-school hours, increase friendship in a safe space, and get them active.

