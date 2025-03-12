Urgent search underway for missing 14-year-old girl in Willingboro, New Jersey

WILLINGBORO, N.J. (WPVI) -- Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 14-year-old girl in Willingboro, Burlington County.

Nedgine Derilus was last seen around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Twin Hills Park.

Nedgine Derilus

Derilus stands about 5'6" tall.

Willingboro police say she was last seen wearing black pants, a dark gray "Essentials" hooded sweatshirt and a black book bag.

The Burlington County Prosecutor's office said a helicopter with thermal imaging was used to search for her on Tuesday night, while drones and a boat are being used in the search Wednesday.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Willingboro Police Desk at 609-877-3001.