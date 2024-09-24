Authorities seize shipment of 26 counterfeit luxury handbags in Delaware

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized a shipment of counterfeit handbags in Wilmington, Delaware last week.

The 26 bags were heading to an address in Newark, authorities say.

According to investigators, the bags were made to look like real Gucci, Chanel, Hermes, and Louis Vuitton products.

If they were genuine, experts believe the bags could have been valued at $151,000.

This discovery came just two weeks after authorities seized a shipment of 277 counterfeit Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bags.

Authorities say the belts would have been valued at $13,000 if they were authentic.