Supreme Court denies RNC challenge to PA provisional ballots to fix mail-in mistakes

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Tuesday, June 10, 2025 12:43PM
The US Supreme Court handed down a decision on voting rights in Pennsylvania.

The US Supreme Court handed down a decision on voting rights in Pennsylvania that will have ramifications for the 2026 midterms.

The Justices declined to hear an appeal brought by the Republican National Committee challenging provisional ballots.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court had ruled that a voter can cast a provisional ballot in person on Election Day if they made a technical error on their mail-in ballot, such as forgetting the secrecy envelope.

The high court's decision means Pennsylvania voters will have one more way to fix a mistake, instead of their vote not being counted.

