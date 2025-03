USAR drone team helps reunite family with missing dog in Cherry Hill, New Jersey

CHERRY HILL, NJ (WPVI) -- A missing dog named Shade was reunited with its family, thanks to the USAR drone team in New Jersey.

The dog went missing in Cherry Hill last month.

The veteran-focused non-profit drone team used its advanced thermal imagery to find the pup.

Shade had spent an entire freezing night on his own before the drone team was called in to help.

He was located in just 41 minutes, which is a new record for the squad.