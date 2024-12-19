Postal carrier goes viral for first-class Eagles trash-talking at home of Steelers fan

A United States Postal Service carrier is going viral for his first-class Eagles trash talk.

The clip posted by our sister station ESPN, has been seen millions of times online showing David Green III delivering his two cents with a package. It's proof that rivalry knows no days off.

"As I was driving up to the house, the first thing I see was the Steelers flag, and I was just like, 'No,'" laughed Green. "If I walk up to the house to deliver this package, you're going to hear my mouth."

"I did want to say something else, but I had to keep it professional," he joked.

Green III is a South Philadelphia native, but he moved to Windsor, Connecticut five years ago.

He says he works on Sundays -- game days, and when he saw the Steelers flag he was ready to unleash a verbal smackdown.

He says he routinely delivers first-class banter given that he lives and works in Giants territory.

"There's Giants fans all out here, I see the Giants flag, I say, 'Thank you for Saquon!'"

The homeowner tells Action News he got a good laugh at the exchange.

He applauded Green's professionalism and trash-talking humor as a funny surprise!