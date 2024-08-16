USPS to issue new stamp commemorating the First Continental Congress at Carpenters Hall

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The United States Postal Service plans to issue a new "Peace, Liberty and Postage" stamp at Carpenters Hall in Philadelphia, and the public is invited to attend!

The new stamp is to commemorate the First Continental Congress, which was held on September 5, 1774, marking the turning point in the lead-up to the American Revolution as the First Continental Congress convened at Carpenters' Hall in Philadelphia.

It will honor the 56 delegates from 12 colonies, who joined together to advocate for equality, eventually earning our nation's independence.

The stamp will feature a U.S. flag with a vertical blue band bordered on either side by white stripes. It will also have a red stripe with 12 white starts, which will represent the number of colonies that participated in the Congress.

"Participation in the compact by the Colonies laid the groundwork for what would become democracy as we know it," USPS said in a press release.

Antonio Alcalá is the art director, designer and typographer for the commemorative stamp.

The First Continental Congress, 1774, stamp will be issued in panes of 20. As Forever stamps, they will always be equal in value to the current First-Class Mail one-ounce price.

The event will take place on Sept. 5 at 11 a.m. at Carpenter's Hall in Old City and is free to attend.