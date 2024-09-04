Vandal sought after memorial for fallen officer defaced in New Castle County

NWE CASTLE COUNTY, Delaware (WPVI) -- In Delaware, police are searching for the person who vandalized a memorial for a fallen police officer.

New Castle County police released a picture of the memorial that had been defaced with red spray paint.

The memorial was dedicated to Lt. Joseph Szczerba, who was killed in the line of duty nearly 13 years ago.

Police say it was vandalized sometime over Labor Day Weekend.

Now, investigators are asking residents in the area to review their surveillance footage. Anyone with information should contact the police.