Veteran school bus driver teams up with nonprofit to help student in need

A school bus driver's act of kindness is making it easier for a New Castle student to get to school each day.

A school bus driver's act of kindness is making it easier for a New Castle student to get to school each day.

A school bus driver's act of kindness is making it easier for a New Castle student to get to school each day.

A school bus driver's act of kindness is making it easier for a New Castle student to get to school each day.

NEW CASTLE, Del. (WPVI) -- A school bus driver's act of kindness is making it easier for a New Castle student to get to school each day.

Tim Kelleher, a veteran driver for George Read Middle School, noticed something troubling during his route: a student's parents were carrying her down the front steps of their home on Westbury Drive every morning to reach the bus.

Kelleher knew there had to be a better way.

He began reaching out to find help, and soon connected with Good Neighbors Home Repair, a nonprofit organization that stepped in to build a wheelchair ramp at the home.

Volunteers braved the rain to install the ramp this week.

"Her mom carried her down the steps every day and he watched this happen," said Tom MacAuley of Good Neighbors Home Repair. "He saw the need and wanted to facilitate something that would meet this need."

This isn't the first time Kelleher has gone the extra mile. He helped get a ramp installed for another student back in 2019.