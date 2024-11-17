Victim's family speaks out after 3 women critically injured in hit-and-run in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) -- "She has been through horrific trauma," said Pamela Dupree.

Pamela said her daughter, Jasmin Dupree, is physically and emotionally scarred after she was struck by a vehicle and underwent bladder reconstruction surgery.

"Her stomach is hurting her really bad. So, I have to be there by her side, and I don't know and don't care when I go back because that's my baby," said Pamela who currently lives in Pittsburgh, P.A.

"Seeing my sister in that hospital bed, it broke me," said Jasmin's sister, Joi Dupree. "It devastated me. I just broke down and cried because I've never seen her in that much pain."

Wilmington Police said Jasmin, 35, and 2 other women, ages 33 and 36, were hit by a vehicle on the 1600 block of Delaware Avenue around 2 a.m. Saturday. All 3 were taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police said the driver left the scene. Pamela said Jasmin lives nearby, and she was just hanging out with friends during the time of the crash.

"The driver just came out of nowhere and just ran them down like they were bowling pins. It just was unbelievable," said Pamela.

"She did not deserve this, so I really hope they catch the people responsible for this, " said Joi. "It's ridiculous. How could you just do that to someone and keep it moving?"

Family members said the 36-year-old victim is Jasmin's longtime friend. They said she suffered several broken bones and brain swelling.

"She is just unresponsive," said Pamela. "Her family is there now. They came and visited Jasmin, and we just stood there and cried and held each other because we're just thankful they're alive."

"She has a good heart and for this to happen to her is devastating," said Joi.

Eric Hoover who lives across the street said he heard the impact and was shocked by the outcome.

"It's really terrible, and that's not the norm here," said Hoover.

"That's kinda hard to believe," said Chaz Crews from Wilmington. "This is a nice area, really don't hear too much about that going on around here."

As detectives continue their search for the suspect, Pamela has this message, "You can run, but you can't hide, and you're going to be found because you reap what you sow. One way or another, someone is going to turn you in," said Pamela. "When they hear this story of how these victims were impacted and almost lost their lives, somebody is going to have a heart and compassion and expose whoever these people are."