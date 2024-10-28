Suspect in custody after traffic stop leads to multiple weapons seized in Bucks County

Suspect in custody after traffic stop leads to multiple weapons seized in Bucks County

Suspect in custody after traffic stop leads to multiple weapons seized in Bucks County

Suspect in custody after traffic stop leads to multiple weapons seized in Bucks County

Suspect in custody after traffic stop leads to multiple weapons seized in Bucks County

BENSALEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A routine traffic stop in Bucks County over the weekend ended with multiple weapons being seized and a suspect in custody.

Bensalem police released body-cam footage of the encounter. In the video, viewers can see the windows of the pulled-over vehicle were tinted, and the officer was unable to see anything inside.

So, as a precaution, police say the officer remained behind the car.

The responding officer repeatedly ordered the man inside to open the windows, but the driver did not comply. Authorities say the disagreement went on for more than 10 minutes.

Police Commissioner William McVey explained to Action News what happened next.

"Once backup officers arrived, the officer was able to approach further up towards the passenger side window, and at that point, he observed an AK-style weapon sitting on the passenger side of the vehicle," McVery recalled.

The situation quickly escalated from there, according to police. The body-cam audio captures officers shouting, "Exit the vehicle! Exit the vehicle! Do not reach for the gun!"

Fortunately, police say the suspect eventually got out of the vehicle and he was arrested without incident. That suspect has been identified as 33-year-old Victor Miles of Flourtown.

Police say they located an AK-style handgun in the front seat that was fully loaded, with a bullet in the chamber.

Investigators say the serial number on the AK-style weapon was scratched off.

While searching the vehicle, investigators say they found a small arsenal, including the AK-style handgun on the front seat and an AR 15-style rifle in the trunk.

Authorities say they also found dozens of bullets, shotgun shells, and magazine clips, along with other suspicious items.

"As you see, a black hooded sweatshirt with some tape covering the logo and a black mask was also recovered. We don't know what he was up to, but our experience is he was probably involved in other criminal activity," noted McVey.

Miles is now behind bars and is being held on 10% of $300,000 bail.

McVey says he couldn't be prouder of the officers involved in this incident.

"Our officers did a great job, and we're very proud the outcome ended the way it did," he said.

The question that lingers for police is, what was the suspect planning to do with those weapons?

Police say the primary charge against Miles is a felony count of altering the serial number of a firearm, but this investigation is far from over.

Anyone with further information about this case is asked to contact Bensalem police.