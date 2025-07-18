Video captures mass shooting outside South Philadelphia bar

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- New video shows the chaos that erupted before a mass shooting outside of a South Philadelphia bar.

Video obtained by Action News shows a fight outside the 7 Elements club near 11th Street and Washington Avenue on July 5.

MORE | Photos released of suspect wanted in connection with mass shooting outside South Philadelphia bar

Police say there was an argument outside the club that escalated into a physical altercation involving knives.

At some point, a security guard, identified as 43-year-old Michael Welton, opened fire in an attempt to intervene, police said.

Welton was shot in the melee. Seven others were also injured in the shooting. All victims were reported to be in stable condition.

Welton was arrested and charged with attempted murder.

Philadelphia police are still searching for the suspect allegedly involved in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.