Video shows Philadelphia restaurant owner being robbed at gunpoint with her children nearby

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A restaurant owner in Philadelphia's Olney section became the victim of an armed robbery over the weekend.

Police released surveillance video of the crime.

The victim was closing Shauna's Restaurant Saturday night when the suspect came in and pointed a gun at her.

Police say the owner's three children were inside the restaurant at the time.

The suspect was last seen running through the SEPTA Olney train station parking lot.

If you recognize the suspect, please call the police.

