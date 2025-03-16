Vigil honors mother and daughter killed in North Philadelphia house fire

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Teddy bears, balloons, and candles surround a house on the 3000 block of North 4th Street in North Philadelphia.

Fire officials said it is where Frances Colon and her 6-year-old daughter, Jasmine Flores, tragically lost their lives in a fire on Friday morning.

Colon's son, 8-year-old Elmer Flores, remains in extremely critical condition.

"I can't even sleep. I think about them every day," said Elizer Gonzalez.

Elizer Gonzalez is Colon's boyfriend.

Gonzalez said he put the children, who he treats as his own, in the bathroom to protect them from the flames.

"They were good people," said Gonzalez. "They were all good people. My kids, my girl. When my kids grew up, they were going to help every homeless."

Family and friends gathered Saturday night to honor the mother and daughter.

Members of Fletcher Street Urban Riding Club say the stables were the family's second home.

"They came. They had fun. They enjoyed themselves everyday," said Darrin Ferrell who is the Fletcher Street Urban Riding Club Vice President. "We're so heartbroken. I heard the news. I cried for hours and hours. The kids. We love those kids."

Gonzalez thanked the community for their overwhelming support and wants Colon and Flores to know, "I love y'all, and ya'll was the best family I ever had in my life."

The fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire, but Gonzalez believes a space heater sparked the fire.