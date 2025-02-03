Lombardi Trophy paraded down French Quarter in New Orleans ahead of Super Bowl

NEW ORLEANS (WPVI) -- As we gear up for the Super Bowl, Philadelphia Eagles fans are excited for the Birds to take the field. But the real show-stopper is what they're playing for: the Lombardi Trophy.

It was quite the New Orleans welcome.

Fans, residents and tourists joined in a second line as the Vince Lombardi Trophy made its way to the Super Dome ahead of Super Bowl LIX.

Cradling it was former New Orleans Saint player Deuce McCalister, who had to wear special gloves.

Helping mark the trophy's arrival to the city were over 200 members of Mardi Gras groups walking in the festivities. They were decked out in ornate costumes and feathers, coupled with music and lots of flare.

"We're excited as a city to be able to host 11 times -- New Orleans has hosted the Super Bowl. We want people to come down and enjoy our city," McCalister said."We want to be gracious and we look forward to it."

The second line is certainly customary to New Orleans. And those Mardi Gras groups may look familiar to Philadelphians as it's pretty much their version of the Mummers.

So for Birds fans traveling to the big game this week, the French Quarter may feel a little bit like home.

The Eagles will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. It kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 9, at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.