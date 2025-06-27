Vineland teacher arrested, charged with child porn possession

WASHINGTON TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- A teacher in the Vineland School District has been arrested and charged with possession of child pornography.

Fifty-year-old James Adams, of Washington Township, was arrested after authorities searched his home on Thursday morning.

According to the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office, Adams admitted to receiving child sexual abuse material via social media.

The investigation began on May 23 after a tip was received, the criminal complaint states.

Adams is a teacher at Dr. William Mennies Elementary in Vineland.

The district says it is cooperating with investigators and that the safety and well-being of students remains its highest priority.

Read the full statement released by the Vineland School District:

"Today, June26,2025, the Vineland School District was informed that a teacher at Dr.WilliamMennies Elementary School has been arrested in connection with an active investigation conducted by the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office.

The safety and wellbeing of our students and staff remain our highest priority. We are fully cooperating with authorities and will adhere to all legal and policy requirements throughout this process. "