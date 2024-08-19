Loomen Labs opens zero-waste scent and floral bar in Queen Village

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Jordan Lee Cook, 24, is the owner and founder of scent and floral bar Loomen Labs.
What started as a failed attempt to make a candle for her mother for Mother's Day resulted in her learning the proper way to make candles.
In 2021, she opened a candle shop in Queen Village to teach others the candle-making process.
The Detroit native named all her scents after neighborhoods in Philadelphia to share a sense of community.
Last year she moved her business next door, allowing her a bigger space to teach floral arrangements and an eau de parfum experience.
Loomen Labs is a zero-waste facility that allows you a step-by-step experience to craft your own unique scent.
For each reservation booked a tree is planted in Thailand. You can visit the Loomen Labs to book your desired experience.
620 S 5th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147