Loomen Labs opens zero-waste scent and floral bar in Queen Village

We visit a 24-year-old entrepreneur in Queen Village sharing experiences through aromas at Loomen Labs.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Jordan Lee Cook, 24, is the owner and founder of scent and floral bar Loomen Labs.

What started as a failed attempt to make a candle for her mother for Mother's Day resulted in her learning the proper way to make candles.

In 2021, she opened a candle shop in Queen Village to teach others the candle-making process.

The Detroit native named all her scents after neighborhoods in Philadelphia to share a sense of community.

Last year she moved her business next door, allowing her a bigger space to teach floral arrangements and an eau de parfum experience.

Loomen Labs is a zero-waste facility that allows you a step-by-step experience to craft your own unique scent.

For each reservation booked a tree is planted in Thailand. You can visit the Loomen Labs to book your desired experience.

Loomen Labs | Instagram

620 S 5th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147