Suspect wanted for allegedly vandalizing Waldorf School of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are searching for a woman accused of vandalizing the Waldorf School of Philadelphia.

Back on June 9, a school employee reported an unknown woman trespassing the school located on the 6000 block of Wayne Avenue in the city's Germantown section.

Police say video shows the woman entering school grounds and later breaking into and vandalizing the school.

The woman is seen on video on June 7 and June 8 during late night and early morning hours, according to investigators.

Police have not provided any further details about the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call 215-686-TIPS.