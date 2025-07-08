Replica of Vietnam Veterans Memorial transported to North Wales, Montgomery County

NORTH WALES, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A powerful exhibit honoring American forces who served in the Vietnam War made its way from Valley Forge National Park to North Wales Tuesday.

"The Wall That Heals" is a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans memorial in Washington, D.C.

Chopper 6 was overhead as a motorcycle escort helped transport the truck carrying the wall on the more than 20-mile trip.

After the wall is assembled, it will open to the public Thursday through Sunday at Windlestrae Park.