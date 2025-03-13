Warmer weather means its pothole season in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- With the warmer weather comes the worst of pothole season in the Delaware Valley, causing headaches for drivers.

"It hit the underside here and pressed up on the metal body panel and caused the paint here to crack," said Eric Hasselman, showing his car's battle scars after trying to take on a pothole.

"It took out half the suspension on my car on the passenger side," he said.

He's not alone with his pothole woes.

PennDOT says it's gotten over 2,100 customer complaints so far this year.

The reason why is what experts call the freeze-thaw cycle of winter weather.

"Every night we get below 32, it's freezing in that pavement and pushing it up further and further and then as it thaws in the morning, the cars hammer it back down," said Thomas Rogal, a maintenance executive with PennDOT.

He explains the cycle deteriorates the pavement.

Road repair crews were out on Route 202 in King of Prussia on Wednesday. It's one of more than 60 state highways being targeted in the Delaware Valley.

PennDOT says it's used over 700 tons of material on potholes in 2025

"Since January, we've put in over 15,000 man-hours already on this activity alone," said Rogal.

"They are horrible, they're everywhere," said Robert Rich from Ridley.

Drivers who braved the roads say they sometimes have to hold their breath behind the wheel.

"It feels like my car is going to fall through the ground," said Kayla Cartmell from Havertown.