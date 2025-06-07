Warminster father accused of killing his dog following incident with infant

WARMINSTER, Pa. (WPVI) -- A Warminster man is facing animal cruelty charges after he allegedly admitted to drowning his dog in the bathtub.

Officers responded to the home on the 600 block of East Street Road back on May 16 for a well-being check of Matthew Spanburgh at the request of his mother.

Investigators say when officers arrived, Spanburgh confirmed he killed his black and tan colored Belgian Shepherd by drowning.

According to a criminal complaint, Spanburgh told police that the dog had previously knocked over his 3-month-old child. He stated that his wife was concerned the dog would hurt the child, the document alleges.

Investigators say Spanburgh's wife and child left him several days before the dog's death.

After the dog was found dead, Spanburgh allegedly told cops he did not know what else to do.

He is being charged with cruelty to animal, aggravated cruelty to animal and aggravated cruelty to animal.

He is still being held on 10% of $300,000 bail.