24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Armed suspect forces victim to withdraw cash after entering car at Wawa parking lot: Police

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Thursday, May 1, 2025 8:39PM
6abc Philadelphia 24/7 Live Stream
Watch the 6abc Philadelphia 24/7 stream featuring Action News, AccuWeather and Entertainment

WARMINSTER TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- Police in Warminster Township, Bucks County, are searching for the suspect in connection with an armed robbery that started at a Wawa early Tuesday morning.

According to police, the incident occurred around 1:37 a.m. at the Wawa located on Davisville Road.

The victim told police that the suspect emerged from a nearby tree and entered the back seat of the victim's unlocked, unoccupied vehicle.

When the victim returned to the car after leaving the store, police say the suspect displayed a knife and ordered the victim to drive to multiple ATMs to withdraw cash.

Police say the suspect forced the victim to drive to a PNC Bank in Warminster, then to the FCCB bank in the Justa Farms Shopping Center in Upper Moreland Township.

The suspect eventually told the victim to drive to the German Club in Warminster, where he exited the vehicle and fled.

The suspect remains at large.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Warminster Police Department at (215) 672-1000.

Copyright © 2025 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW