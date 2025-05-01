Armed suspect forces victim to withdraw cash after entering car at Wawa parking lot: Police

WARMINSTER TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- Police in Warminster Township, Bucks County, are searching for the suspect in connection with an armed robbery that started at a Wawa early Tuesday morning.

According to police, the incident occurred around 1:37 a.m. at the Wawa located on Davisville Road.

The victim told police that the suspect emerged from a nearby tree and entered the back seat of the victim's unlocked, unoccupied vehicle.

When the victim returned to the car after leaving the store, police say the suspect displayed a knife and ordered the victim to drive to multiple ATMs to withdraw cash.

Police say the suspect forced the victim to drive to a PNC Bank in Warminster, then to the FCCB bank in the Justa Farms Shopping Center in Upper Moreland Township.

The suspect eventually told the victim to drive to the German Club in Warminster, where he exited the vehicle and fled.

The suspect remains at large.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Warminster Police Department at (215) 672-1000.