Stephen Curry accepts assistant GM role for Davidson basketball in 1st-of-a-kind move

Stephen Curry has accepted a role with his alma mater Davidson College as an assistant general manager for the basketball programs, university officials told ESPN.

Curry becomes the first active player in U.S. major professional sports to take an administrative job with an NCAA team.

In his new role, Curry, who played three seasons at Davidson (2006-09), will provide guidance and advice to the male and female athletes through his experiences in college and professionally.

MORE: Stephen Curry graduates from Davidson, joins ranks of athletes who returned for college degrees

He'll work with general manager Austin Buntz, a former Under Armour global sports marketing team member. Curry first signed with Under Armour in 2013 and launched his own Curry Brand as a standalone venture with the company in 2020, signing a lifetime contract shoe deal in recent years.

Curry, his wife Ayesha Curry and longtime Davidson College supporters Don, Matt and Erica Berman will also start an eight-figure fund for both the men and women's programs. Matt Berman, who played soccer for three seasons at Davidson as a member of the 2005 class, will serve as another assistant GM.

As a sophomore at Davidson, Curry set the NCAA single-season record for 3-pointers, was named conference player of the year twice and, after his junior year, became the No. 7 overall pick in the 2009 NBA draft by the Warriors.

The future Hall of Famer went on to win two Most Valuable Player awards and four championships with the Warriors and is in his 16th season with the team.

Curry returned to Davidson in 2022 to complete his undergraduate degree as a member of the class of 2010. He was also inducted into the school's Hall of Fame.

In a similar move, retired NFL quarterback Andrew Luck accepted a general manager position at his alma mater Stanford last year.