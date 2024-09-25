WATCH: Anchors at 6abc autograph old photos!

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We all know the feeling of coming across an old photo of yourself.

While some spark nostalgia, others can feel a bit cringe-worthy.

A new trend taking over social media has beloved stars, mostly athletes, signing autographs on old, generally unflattering photos of themselves.

These pictures are usually from the early days of their social media, and some even date back to high school.

The trend played out in the Eagles locker room, where players were confronted with the long-forgotten pics.

"Why d'you do me like that?" some players joked.

Celebrities of all stripes have fallen victim to the photo fraud, including the anchors over at GMA, who saw their old headshots.

Even our anchors at 6abc got in on the fun!

Watch the video above to see your favorite local anchors and their autograph photos.