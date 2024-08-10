Watch the new trailer for 'Star Wars: Skeleton Crew'

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- The out-of-this-world official trailer for "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" is finally here.

According to an official synopsis, the show "follows the journey of four kids who make a mysterious discovery on their seemingly safe home planet, then get lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy."

"Finding their way home -- and meeting unlikely allies and enemies -- will be a greater adventure than they ever imagined," the synopsis continues.

With Jude Law leading the cast as Jod Na Nawood, the show features Ravi Cabot-Conyers (Wim), Ryan Kiera Armstrong (Fern), Kyriana Kratter (KB) and Robert Timothy Smith (Neel) as the four children mentioned in the synopsis.

Tunde Adebimpe, Kerry Condon and Nick Frost (SM-33) also star.

At the 2023 Star Wars Celebration in London, Law said onstage that there were many "pinch-me moments" for him as he made his "Star Wars" debut, calling it an "extraordinary" experience.

"Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" premieres on Disney+ on Dec. 3.

Lucasfilm is owned by Disney, the parent company of this station.

