Water main leak causes parts of Philadelphia neighborhood to ice over: 'I can't get out'

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Residents in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood say they've been dealing with a water main leak for weeks, leading to thick sheets of ice forming over their street.

The issue has made the road impassable for some and rendered parked vehicles trapped with ice-encased tires.

"My car has been there for two weeks. I can't get out. My battery died. I can't do nothing," said Marilu Garcia.

Garcia lives in Schiller Street just a short distance away from the water main leak on H Street.

On Wednesday evening, Philadelphia Water Department crews were on the scene with heavy equipment, which relieved neighbors, but there was also frustration.

Garcia said neighbors first reported the leak two weeks ago.

"The whole block has been calling the water department, calling everybody and I don't know what's going on," Obe Vence said.

"It's about time they came and did something, but it shouldn't take this long," said Garcia.

The Philadelphia Water Department said a report was made Friday. The reason for the discrepancy in timing is unclear.

Spokesman Brian Rademaekers released the following statement:

"Crews investigated and were able to locate a leak on an 8-inch water main. No customers were reported to be without water and a request was made for a salt truck to address icing."

Due to very cold weather, there is an increase in reported leaks at this time, and we ask for patience as we investigate and prioritize assisting customers who are without water or experiencing flooding. PWD employees are working in extremely challenging conditions to make repairs and keep water flowing to customers."

Neighbors said the city did salt the block, but they're taking matters into their own hands. The Action Cam spotted several neighbors, like Luis Bonet, with shovels Wednesday night digging up the ice so cars could get through.

"I'm just doing what I love, helping out the neighborhood," Bonet said.

Rademaekers said Philadelphia residents should report any leaks or water service issues to the water department's 24/7 hotline (215) 685-6300.