Here's where you can get a free shorti for Wawa Hoagie Day

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The annual tradition is back, meaning Wawa Hoagie Day is here!

People were ready to get to work and start building hoagies bright and early Thursday morning.

"It's amazing. It's Hoagie Day - our favorite day of the year," cheered Mary-Rose Hannum, the Chief Food and Beverage Officer for Wawa.

More than 100 Wawa employees volunteered to be a part of the hoagie-builder assembly line to make 25,000 turkey shortis.

"Get your roll out, your meat and cheese, veggies [ and ] roll it up. Place in the box and hand it out to the community," explained Melissa William, who's been a part of Wawa Hoagie Day for more than 10 years now with her husband.

Thursday isn't just about hoagies though, it's a day to give back.

The first several thousand go directly to Philabundance.

"Most of them go to kids. It's summer time schools are closed," said Loree Jones Brown the Chief Exec Officer of Philabundance. "In Philadelphia, one in three kids are hungry. Hoagies make sure they get a nutritious, fun meal today."

Shortis also get donated to the Police Athletic League of Philadelphia and the Veterans Multi-Service Center.

"It's not just about hoagies, it's about saluting our heroes those who serve and our country," said Hannum.

Some of the hoagie builders have been participating in Hoagie Day for over a decade.

"If you have the right teammates and you're passionate about it, and love what you're doing," William said.

The remaining hoagies that are being donated will be given out to the community. You can get a free hoagie starting at noon. They will be handing them out on Arch Street between 5th and 6th streets.