Wawa 'Hoagiefest' 2024 features signature hoagies inspired by Jason and Kylie Kelce

HoagieFest is going on now and will run through August 11.

Wawa's annual HoagieFest is back and Philadelphia's favorite couple, Jason and Kylie Kelce, are serving as the inspiration this year!

Wawa's annual HoagieFest is back and Philadelphia's favorite couple, Jason and Kylie Kelce, are serving as the inspiration this year!

Wawa's annual HoagieFest is back and Philadelphia's favorite couple, Jason and Kylie Kelce, are serving as the inspiration this year!

Wawa's annual HoagieFest is back and Philadelphia's favorite couple, Jason and Kylie Kelce, are serving as the inspiration this year!

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Wawa's annual "HoagieFest" is back and Philadelphia's favorite couple, Jason and Kylie Kelce, are serving as the inspiration this year!

On the menu is the "Jason," which is an Italian hoagie with mayo, provolone, tomato and banana peppers on a white roll.

The "Kylie" hoagie features honey turkey with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles and banana peppers on a wheat roll.

HoagieFest is going on now and will run through August 11.