Wawa 'Hoagiefest' 2024 features signature hoagies inspired by Jason and Kylie Kelce

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Tuesday, June 18, 2024 12:15PM
Wawa's annual HoagieFest is back and Philadelphia's favorite couple, Jason and Kylie Kelce, are serving as the inspiration this year!

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Wawa's annual "HoagieFest" is back and Philadelphia's favorite couple, Jason and Kylie Kelce, are serving as the inspiration this year!

On the menu is the "Jason," which is an Italian hoagie with mayo, provolone, tomato and banana peppers on a white roll.

The "Kylie" hoagie features honey turkey with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles and banana peppers on a wheat roll.

HoagieFest is going on now and will run through August 11.

