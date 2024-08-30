The offer runs from Monday, September 2, through Sunday, September 15.

Teachers and school staff can get free coffee at Wawa in September | What to know

Teachers and school staff can get free coffee at Wawa in September | What to know

Teachers and school staff can get free coffee at Wawa in September | What to know

Teachers and school staff can get free coffee at Wawa in September | What to know

Teachers and school staff can get free coffee at Wawa in September | What to know

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As kids head back to school, Wawa is giving a big "Cheers to Classrooms."

Beginning Monday, all educators and school faculty can grab a free hot coffee of any size.

The annual tradition gives a toast to teachers for everything they do for the community.

"As everyday heroes of the classroom return back to school, we're delighted to toast a new year by providing free coffee to teachers and school staff for the first two weeks of September," said Dave Simonetti, Wawa's senior director of store operations.

All you have to do is let the associate at the register know that you're a member of a local school district.

The offer runs through Sunday, September 15. It's available at all stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.