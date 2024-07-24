Wayne Brady's nontraditional home life redefines today's modern family in new reality series

HOLLYWOOD -- Entertainer Wayne Brady's nontraditional family takes center stage as the actor, comedian and host introduces us to his "core four" in his new reality show, "Wayne Brady: The Family Remix."

"You think you know me because I've been in your homes for a couple decades, but no matter what you think you know, you don't know. So, strap in!" Brady said.

Brady has done so many things on stage and screen. But now, he's pulling back the curtain and sharing his home life with us.

In this new reality series, we meet not just Brady but also his daughter Maile, his ex-wife and best friend Mandie Taketa, and Taketa's partner Jason Michael Fordham.

"I think you're gonna witness some honest moments that are surprising," said Taketa. "And it was surprising to us too, like we did that on purpose. We had first conversations in real time on the show."

Wayne agreed: "I got to show the side that isn't on camera. Because people think it's all smiles and shiny. What I want to show - real life is real life."

Maile shows the strong bond she has with her parents, especially her mom's tendency to be open, honest and blunt.

"Like mother, like daughter. I get everything from in that department for my mom," said Maile. "I don't know. I'm just like the best mini her I can be."

But that comment had Brady asking his daughter - what about dad?

"I get a lot of my intellect and my fascination and my nerdiness - I get those things from you," said Maile.

This blended family call themselves the "core four." And they are bonded as a team.

"My name is first in the title. But there's a real family here," said Brady. "There's a real family journey. And each person has their own thing. And that's what we want you to take away from it, because that that is the remix of a nuclear family."

"Wayne Brady: The Family Remix" debuts on Freeform Wednesday, July 24, at 10 p.m., and drops the next day on Hulu.

