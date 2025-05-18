3 people, including child, hospitalized following hazmat situation in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A hazmat situation in West Philadelphia remains under investigation.

Officers responded to the 5200 block of Webster Street around 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

A 20-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

A 4-year-old was also taken to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia in stable condition.

Police officers said no fentanyl was found at the scene.

But they did find baking soda, which police say can be used as a cutting agent in drug manufacturing.