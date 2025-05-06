Weekend crime spree in Delco ends with 3 arrests in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A suburban weekend crime spree allegedly involving three young men began very early Saturday morning with the robbery of a Honda CR-V from a home on North Edgemont Street in Media, Delaware County.

A few hours later, around 4 a.m., the same three men allegedly approached a woman a few blocks away on the unit block of East 5th Street.

"She was loading her car for a trip. She had been traveling from Vermont, stopped in town to visit family, was loading her car when she was approached by three males, one of whom did have a handgun," said Media Police Chief John McCormick.

The woman ran away with her keys, but the thieves did get away with her wallet, which she dropped.

Fast-forward to a bit past midnight on Sunday.

Surveillance video shows a man getting out of a white CR-V and stealing an Infiniti SUV from Daniel Emmerson's home in Media.

Emmerson says he watched the whole thing unfold on his Ring camera.

"I turned over, clicked it, and I could see my wife's car reversing out the back. I looked over to make sure she's here. She is. And quickly just jumped up and ran," he said.

In fact, Emmerson says he ran to his truck, called 911, and followed the suspects for a brief period until state police took over the pursuit.

Still, the suspects got away.

Then, a few hours later, patrol officers spotted the CR-V in Philadelphia. A pursuit ensued, ending with the CR-V slamming into parked cars in the city's Juniata section.

Police moved in, arresting all three of the suspects inside.

Chief McCormick says he was thrilled to hear that these suspects are off the streets.

"It's great because the safety of our town is paramount with us, and it certainly grew a lot of concern for a lot of our residents. So, to have some bit of closure with this is just a great feeling," he says.

Investigators also tell us the Infiniti was later found abandoned and undamaged in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood.

Police are also encouraging everyone to never leave their car doors unlocked with the keys inside, and do not try to pursue someone who stole your car.

Play it safe, call 911, and let the police do their job.