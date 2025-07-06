Altercation between drivers leads to fatal shooting in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Allentown are investigating a fatal shooting.

It happened at 5th and Hamilton streets just after 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police say it began with an altercation between the occupants of two vehicles.

Two people were taken into investigative detention, while another was taken to Lehigh Valley Health Network by medics.

The man who was taken to the hospital was pronounced dead a short time later.

Video surveillance from nearby locations showed an Audi containing two people, and a Prius occupied only by the driver.

As both vehicles traveled down West Hamilton Street, the Audi overtook the Prius. As they crossed 5th Street, the Audi forced the Prius to the curb and both vehicles stopped.

The driver of the Audi then exited his car and approached the driver of the Prius with a metal bat, he then swung the bat at the driver of the Prius, striking the drivers' side door.

The driver of the Prius then fired a gun once at the driver of the Audi, striking him.

He then drove a block away where he parked and called 911. He remained in that location until police arrived.

He was then detained.

A handgun was recovered from that driver, who was legally permitted to possess the weapon.

The second occupant of the Audi remained at the scene and was uninjured.

So far, no charges have been filed while police continue to investigate.

