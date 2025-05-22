24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
West Penn Township man killed in excavator accident in Lehigh County

Thursday, May 22, 2025 5:58PM
WEISENBERG TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an accidental death in Lehigh County.

Troopers responded to the 3700 block of Spring Road in Weisenberg Township just before 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

When they arrived, troopers learned that a 36-year-old man was critically injured while a person was using an excavator to remove fallen trees from a property.

Police said that when the operator was rotating the excavator with a tree in the machine, the man was struck.

The victim, whose name has not yet been released, is said to be from West Penn Township, according to police.

He was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest, where he died from his injuries.

