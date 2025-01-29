3 children, 1 adult injured after flames rip through multiple West Philly rowhomes

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Four people were injured, including three children, after flames tore through multiple rowhomes in West Philadelphia.

The fire was first reported around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday on the 100 block of S. 57th Street.

When crews arrived on the scene, officials said children were waiting on the roof as flames poured out of the windows.

An adult and three children were taken to an area hospital for unknown injuries.

Latoya Parnell saw a woman and kids after they escaped.

"The lady was screaming because she was burnt. Her face was burnt. Her hair was burnt, her body was burnt," she recalled.

Alea Copeland recalled the moment she came home to her house on fire.

"I come here and a fireman is ripping off my roof and walking out of my bedroom window. It's all gone, everything, I just can't believe it," she said.

Other neighbors say the flames spread fast.

"The fire started two houses down, and because of the wind, it spread. So it got our house as well," one resident recalled.

As we wait to learn more about the conditions of those injured, officials say at least 15 people were displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.