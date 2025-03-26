Will Smith in Philadelphia for street renaming in his honor

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The intersection of North 59th Street and Lancaster Avenue in West Philadelphia now has a new name.

In honor of Philadelphia icon, Will Smith, it'll now be called "Will Smith Way."

City officials passed a resolution for this on March 6, saying they are proud to honor a hometown superstar like Will Smith.

A special ceremony on Wednesday will highlight his career and his contributions to the city of Philadelphia.

There are a lot of things that come to mind when you think of Philadelphia, Will Smith is one of them -- especially if you're familiar with the Fresh Prince of Bel Air theme song.

"West Philadelphia born and raised," and if you need a visual reminder, a giant mural showcasing Smoth has taken over the side of a building on the 4500 block of West Girard Avenue.

He's recently been on tour with his book "Will," even celebrating the launch of it in Philadelphia at the Met.

Smith, an Oscar and Grammy winner also just released his fifth studio album last week called "Based on a True Story." This is his first music project in two decades.

Smith said he's been taking time to self-reflect, which inspired this latest album.

He plans to release three albums this year, some of which have been inspired by life lessons.

The ceremony is expected to be heavily attended and is due to start at 9:00 a.m. Will Smith will be in attendance.