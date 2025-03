Roof collapse injures child at West Philadelphia day care

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A child was injured at a West Philadelphia day care when part of the roof collapsed, according to fire department officials.

It happened around 4:07 p.m. Friday near 60th and Market streets.

From the Action Cam, you can see something hanging from the ceiling, along with wires, inside the building.

The child was hospitalized in stable condition.

No other injuries were reported.

Crews are still investigating what caused the collapse.